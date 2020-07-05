James M. Becker
James Martin Becker, 85, passed away June 27, 2020 at Balmoral Assisted Living and was cared for by Good Shepherd Hospice. He is survived by his beloved wife, Grace, of 64 years; daughters, Darlene DiBucci of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Rebecca Deurlein (Jeffrey) of Sugar Land, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ronald and James DiBucci and Rachael and Jonathan Deurlein.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army twice: Once at the Pentagon and once at Fort Bragg when he was reactivated the year of the Berlin Wall crisis. He was employed at Fire Fighter Sales and Services in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania for 39 years. Jim was one of the founders of Pennsylvania Fire Equipment Distributors (PAFED) for which he received the Lou Allen Award. Also, Jim served as president of the Sharpsburg-Aspinwall Rotary. Retirement was enjoyed in Lake Placid, with the last six years in Tomoka Heights, where he was very active in the community, mainly as head of the Safety & Security Committee.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. If so desired, donations could me made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice or St. James R.C. Church. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.