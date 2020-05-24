James N. Johnston
James Noel Johnston, 95, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Sunday afternoon May 17, 2020 at the AdventHealth Lake Placid Hospital. James was born on Dec. 26, 1924 in Auburn, New York and was the son of Mary Ann (Lusk) and John Johnston. James served his country with honor in the U.S. Army Transportation Corp during World War II. He was a graduated of Ithaca College on the GI bill with a physical education degree; he went on to earn his master degree. James worked for 25 years in the New York School system as both a teacher and coach, coaching both basketball and football. He then went to work with the local Veterans Administration of New York as recreation director for 15 years. James has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1993 moving here from Albany, New York. James was a member of the St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club and the Lake Placid Elks Lodge. James enjoyed sports and civil war history. He was an avid swimmer, tennis player and painter. He loved to be with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister Ellie. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Iona; three sons, James (Susan) of Greece, New York, Kenneth (Susan) of New Market, Maryland and Thomas (Judith) of Middlebury, Connecticut; Iona’s children and families, Sharon (Ray) McEnroe, Joy Rupert, and Kirk Noetzel (Karen); 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuenralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.