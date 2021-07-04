James R. Proctor
James Robert Proctor passed away on June 17, 2021 at Moffit Cancer Center. Born May 18, 1964, he was a loving husband, amazing father and faithful friend. He knew the Lord and has his place with Him now.
He was preceeded in death by his father, Larry Proctor. He leaves behind many who loved him, including his mother, Elaine; wife, Racheal, and his three daughters, Lauren, Elexus and Chrissa.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 216 E. Park St., Lake Placid, FL 33852, on July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a potluck lunch served.}