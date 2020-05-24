James V. Mercurio
James V. Mercurio, 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away on May 16, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Victoria DeMaria Mercurio and was the fifth of 10 children. He married Eileen Tortorelli of Pittsburgh in 1961 and worked for the City of Farrell until they moved to the Miami area in 1962.
He began his career in massage therapy in 1966 and retired from the world famous Harbour Island Spa in 1994. They relocated to Sebring in 2013. “Jim” was known for his love of sports, animals (especially Tinkerbell and Annie), and good food. He enjoyed vacationing in the Smoky Mountains with his wife, where they hiked in the national park and toured neighboring states.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eileen Mercurio; sister Donna and her husband Jeff Kovach of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law Nick Galarde of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; and many loving nieces and nephews who will miss their “Uncle Jimmy.”
The family wishes to thank Becky, a dear friend who helped care for Jim during his final days.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring at a date to be announced, at which time the family will receive friends and those wishing to pay their respects.