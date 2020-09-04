James W. “Buddy” Whitlock
James William “Buddy” Whitlock, 67, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sept. 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice. He was born in Avon Park and was a lifelong resident of Sebring. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1970, served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1972-1981, owned Whitlock Land Surveying and was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. He served on the Sebring City Council from 1996-1999 and again from 2002-2017. In 2010 he helped organize Sebring Thunder and also help organize The 2nd Saturday Night Car Show.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; two daughters, Nancy (Jim) Stout and Tracy Whitlock; his son Cale; sisters, Diana Birge, Sandy Hayes and Susie Teeple; four grandchildren, Brittney McManus, Kelsey McManus, Hayley Stout and Kali Whitlock; and two great-grandchildren, Slanden McManus and Micah McManus.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Pinecrest Cemetery. Family requests casual dress in your favorite sports jersey, shirt or cap as Buddy was a big fan of the New York Yankees, Sebring Blue Streaks and NASCAR. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com