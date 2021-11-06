Jamie Coatney
Jamie E. Coatney, beloved father, brother, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 15, 2021 in Homosassa, Florida. His most recent struggles with serious medical issues showcased his bravery and his ability to find humor in difficult situations.
Jamie was known as brilliant, funny and brave by his closest friends and family. He was born in Avon Park, Florida on June 29, 1966. As a teenager, Jamie excelled in academics and was extremely athletic. His love of sports and competitive attitude made his position as a sports book supervisor in Las Vegas, Nevada, more enjoyable and led to his success in the job.
Jamie adored his family and his love for them was clear in his words and actions every day. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Coatney, Jordan Coatney, and Kaylie Coatney; his brother, Joey Coatney; his uncles, Larry McKinney and Roy Kiker; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Also deceased are his mother, Glenda Townsel; his father, Noah Coatney; and his aunts, Flora Kiker and Betty Johnson.
A service will be held at Rock Crusher Church of God in Crystal River, Florida on Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.
Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, Florida in charge of cremation arrangements.