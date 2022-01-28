AVON PARK — Jane Breyinger is a mover and shaker. She has big dreams to help others and knows how to make those dreams a reality. Her dreams aren’t for a luxury home on the beach and a Bentley in the driveway. Breylinger’s dreams for the future are to help everyone have the basic needs in life; food, shelter and clothing.
Those dreams come to life through her tireless efforts at Hands for Homeless, 106 N. Butler Ave. in Avon Park near Union Congregational Church, where her husband Bill is the lead pastor.
“I started the group April 15. It’ll be five years ago this coming April,” Breylinger said.
The ministry was incorporated in July 2017, but was already hard at work. Breylinger asked members of her church to meet if they wanted to help the homeless. Fifteen people showed up and decided to start with food. They thought soup and sandwiches would be the way to go but quickly realized casseroles worked better. They started serving hot meals within two days of the initial meeting.
“We just got word out in the neighborhood and the first week we probably served 11 clients. And now it’s gotten where we’re not only doing food and clothing people, we’re helping them.”
Breylinger and her army of volunteers cook hot meals, give out food from the pantry and give away clothes and hygiene kits. Showers are provided as well. Don’t forget the shoulders to lean on.
Breylinger knows she couldn’t do it without her volunteers.
“It’s a group effort,” she said. “They own it. They own it as much as I do.”
Saying she was shocked to see her name in the “Our Backyard” magazine as of the ‘15 People to Watch in 2022,’ would be an understatement.
“My my initial reaction was, well, that’s kind of cool that they even noticed the work we’re trying to do,” Breylinger said. “I’m always for the whole group, for the all organization, not just myself. But I was just very pleased to hear that people are noticing that Hands for Homeless is helping people and that we’re doing things in the community. We’ve been at it for about four and a half, almost five years, and it’s grown. I guess that’s good. We’re helping more people, but unfortunately, more people need help.”
Besides basic necessities, Breylinger and her volunteers go above and beyond to assist their clients.
“We provide assistance with applications, whether it be for housing, for birth certificates and jobs,” she said.
Breylinger also said that type of assistance is crucial because many clients aren’t computer savvy or have access to computers.
“Also, when they move off of the street into housing, we we help get them stocked with the basics that they need to for an apartment. So, maybe kitchen items or a table or chair or couch or bed. We provide that if we can get them off the street.”
Breylinger has big plans for the future with Hands for Homeless.
“We’re celebrating because we purchased a piece of property next to the church that is housing our thrift store that will house our future Navigation Center. Navigation Center is a resource center where people can come for food, they can come for bags of food, they can come for hot meals, they can come for clothes, they can come get assistance on a computer, they can hold classes. We’re calling it our ‘Navigation Center’ because it’s navigating people out of their current situation into a better place.”
An architect has donated his talents to the Navigation Center and funds are being raised. The target date for opening is April 15, 2023. Another long term goal Breyling sees is transitional housing near the property based on tiny home models.
“What we’ve done so far, God’s put together. And as long as we’re relying on Him, and everybody in the community wants to be part of it, that’s what’s going to make the difference,” Breylinger said.
For more information about Hands for Homeless call 863-212-8941.