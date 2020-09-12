Janie L. Adkins-Heatherly
Janie Lynn Adkins-Heatherly, of Sebring, Florida, passed away unexpectedly and much too young on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Janie was a Georgia native, born Aug. 31, 1971 in Forsyth. She was the daughter of Janie Simpson Adkins and James Adkins. Janie has been a Sebring resident for the past eight years. She was an exceptional mother. Her passion was raising her children and being there each and every step along the way for them to lean on. She lent her time by helping special need persons in and around Sebring. She was a Southern Baptist by faith.
Janie is survived by her husband, James Thomas Heatherly; children, Jesse (Charlotte) Adkins, Jennifer Adkins, Josie Heatherly, Jonathon Heatherly, Katie Heatherly, Raymond Heatherly, Larry Mangrum, Paul Dale, and Courtney Heath; mother, Janie Adkins, and grandmother, Florence Simpson. She was blessed with 26 grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997