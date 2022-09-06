Japan China Russia

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Japan’s top government spokesman said Monday that Tokyo has protested to Moscow for carrying out a major joint military exercise on the Russian-held northern islands that Japan claims its ownership.

 KYODO NEWS VIA AP

TOKYO — Japan has protested to Russia over multinational military exercises being conducted on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, and is seriously concerned about shooting drills by Russian and Chinese warships off Japan’s northern coast, an official said Monday.

Beijing has been increasing its military cooperation with Moscow, and has been taking part in the multinational “Vostok 2020” drills since late August at a number of locations in Russia’s far east.

Recommended for you