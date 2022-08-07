SEBRING — Jason Dunkel wrapped up his first week as the newly named President and CEO of AdventHealth’s Heartland Region. The Heartland Region includes Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula.
Dunkel is stepping into the legacy Randy Surber left behind upon his retirement on July 31.
Previously, Dunkel was the President and CEO of AdventHealth North Pinellas after being appointed in 2018. There, he oversaw a major expansion of its emergency room, the largest in the hospital’s history. In a recent interview with Surber, he said he hoped his successor would see the Sebring location expand. Dunkel may just be the CEO to hold those reins.
“My team at AdventHealth North Pinellas was deeply committed to elevating care in the Tarpon Springs community. From 2018-2022, we were fortunate to lead a multi-million-dollar expansion project that allowed us to open a new 14,000-square-foot ER with 18 private patient rooms and safety features that are nationally recognized,” Dunkel said via email. “Additionally, renovate the existing lobby and enhance the overall look of the hospital. Within the next 90 days, I will evaluate how we can continue expanding the legacy of our previous President and CEO Randy Surber, and ensure that our Heartland hospitals continue meeting the community’s growing need for world-class care closer to home.”
Dunkel holds two master’s degrees, one in business administration, the other in divinity from Southern Adventist University and Andrews University respectively. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from Southern Adventist University.
The CEO was exposed to health care as a career at a young age.
“My stepfather was a physician and my mother was the administrator,” Dunkel recalled. “Consequently, I was routinely around a lot of physicians and understood the basics of running a practice at an early age. So when I got into the workforce my first business endeavor was to open a pediatric urgent care in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where I lived after college. As difficult as it was to make this a viable business due to the economic climate in 2008, I was able to divest my interest in the company and transition into hospital work in the small rural town of Jellico, Tennessee. I absolutely loved working in a hospital and serving the needs of the community! After this experience, I knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my career. We stayed there almost four years before moving to Denver, Colorado, for two years, then back home to Tampa, where I’ve been for the last seven years. I’m a native Floridian and very happy being here!”
Dunkel said AdventHealth will continue its support in the local communities.
“Supporting the communities we serve at the highest level is at the forefront of what we do at AdventHealth,” he said. “Through close collaboration with our local government, community groups, and organizations, we are able to make this area a healthier place. Our teams will continue hosting physician’s lectures, free health screenings and supporting those who need us the most.”
Dunkel has four children with his wife Katelyn; Sophia, Arabella, Katherine and Alaithea. Dunkel is a sports fan and enjoys singing.
“I sing a lot of Christian music and can really sing most genres. My family had a southern gospel group (N’ Harmony) in the mid-1990s-2000s until my uncle died of cancer. So I had the honor of singing with the group from time to time. If you want to get a flavor of my style, you can visit YouTube and search Jason Dunkel’s “Is He Worthy.” And yes, if there’s a chance to sing for ‘Sebring’s Got Talent,’ count me in!”