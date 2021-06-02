LAKE PLACID — Over the Memorial Day weekend, every lake in the county was full of boating activity. Jet skis, pontoon boats, sailboats, inboards and outboards were everywhere. Some were taking slow rides, some were towing tubes or skiers, some were anchored for swimming. The boat ramp parking areas were full of pickup trucks with empty trailers.
And then there was one lone boater who was on a mission. Jason Leach was the captain of his Hobie PA 14 kayak. His goal was to go out on Lake Clay in Lake Placid to catch the longest largemouth bass he could hook. He was participating in an online bass fishing challenge, sponsored by KBS – Kayak Bass Fishing.
Leach was born in Sebring but calls the Town of Lake Placid his home. He also lived in North Carolina for a while. He’s been fishing his whole life, and learned the sport from his dad. When he’s not at work for a TV satellite network, he hooks up his specially designed boat trailer to his pickup and heads out to fish.
What makes Leach’s fishing experience different is that he’s all alone out there in his pedal driven kayak. He says his kayak has a lot less maintenance than a big bass boat and he can get into tight places where the fish hang out. He calls those places skinny water that might only be six inches deep.
Traditional bass tournaments send anglers out at daybreak to catch the heaviest fish and bring them back to a weigh-in station. KBS bass fishing is a little different. Since kayaks don’t have room for live wells to keep the fish alive, fish are caught and measured for length. Then a digital photo is taken and sent off online to be judged. Members go up against each other nationwide for prizes.
Leach’s kayak is equipped with 10 fishing rods rigged with lures for all types of conditions. His depth finder doubles as a GPS system and has a sonar fish locator. He bought his kayak two years ago for about $3,500, but guesses he has about $7,000 invested with his accessories and special trailer. He figures that’s a lot cheaper than a bass boat.
One distinct item on Leach’s little craft is a pirate flag. He jokes that “Fish are my treasure.”
His silent one-person kayak has gotten him up close to otters, beavers, alligators, manatees, and all sorts of waterfowl. “They don’t hear me coming,” Leach says.
Leach is able to paddle about five miles an hour, so he has to watch his weather app to be sure he’s safe out on the water. His fishing rods sticking up could easily make him a target for a lightning strike. On the 4th of July in 2018, he was fishing in North Carolina when a sudden thunderstorm came up. He had to paddle through it over rough water for three miles to get to safety. “That was a scary experience.”, Leach said.
So far, the largest bass he’s caught in Florida was just under 12 pounds. A 30-pound striped bass he landed in North Carolina is his record.
Leach’s kayak is all set up for night fishing tournaments too. He highly recommends anglers who want to fish from a kayak go to the Kayak Bass Fishing website to learn more about virtual fishing. He loves it, and the paddling keeps him in shape.