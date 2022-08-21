Kansas Preview Football

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan.

 ED ZURGA/AP FILE PHOTO

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The strides made by Kansas under first-year coach Lance Leipold were evident on an autumn night in Texas, when the long-suffering Jayhawks stunned the Longhorns in overtime in one of the biggest upsets in college football.

They took TCU and West Virginia down to the wire in their final two games, too, giving the Jayhawks — despite winning just two games all season — the rare feeling of positive momentum heading into this season.

