FINDLAY, Ohio — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid, is participating in the 2021 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition at the University of Findlay through April 29. A reception and awards ceremony will be held Thursday, April 15 by invitation only. Ganaban is showcasing her creativity in drawing and mixed media.
Any UF student is eligible to enter artwork for consideration. All work must be original and have been completed during the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 academic years. Categories include drawing and mixed media, sculpture, visual communication, ceramics, painting, film photography, digital photography, design, and printmaking. Work is juried into the show by the University faculty. Pieces to receive awards are selected by a professional in the art field.
This year’s awards judge is Amy Corle, who formerly worked at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.
The artwork is displayed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in the Dudley and Mary Marks Lea Gallery located in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion.