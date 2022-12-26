SNS-jdc122622a.jpg

JDC-Miller Motorsports’ John Church.

 JDC-MILLER MOTORSPORTS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Good things come to those who wait. At least John Church and his colleagues at JDC-Miller MotorSports hope so.

For while the likes of the factory teams for Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – the manufacturers competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new top prototype class, Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) – are pounding around racetracks preparing for a new era of IMSA competition, JDC-Miller MotorSports is playing a waiting game.

