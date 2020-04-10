SEBRING — Jeremy Jamole Jeanjaques, 32, no address given, was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. His charges at the time of arrest was felony domestic battery by strangulation.
Jeanjaques is in the Highlands County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
According to the HCSO arrest report, deputies made contact with the victim who said she and the suspect had been arguing. The victim told deputies that during their verbal altercation, she told the suspect she would pray for him. The suspect allegedly threw an expletive back at her.
The victim said she got up and went to the screen door when the suspect came up behind her. The report said the suspect began to strangle her and she was having trouble breathing. Allegedly, the suspect pulled the woman over to the couch and sat down while his hands were still around her throat, according to the report.
The victim told deputies that the suspect threw her down on the ground where her knee was marked from the carpet. The deputy noted the marks to the victim’s knees and neck.
The suspect told deputies he had an argument with the victim but said he had not been in the house as he was locked out of it.