SEBRING — Jeanny Campbell, Broker Associate at RE/MAX Realty Plus, was recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends based on 2020 numbers. Campbell averaged 1.25 closings a week last year and year to date averages about two closings a week.
“It’s always flattering to be included in this list of real estate professionals across the country. Grateful is the word that’s at the forefront of my mind on a daily basis. 2020 was obviously a challenging year but every season presents its challenges. I keep things simple, set a goal, stay focused and get to work. I’m obsessed with providing great customer service and often that simply means communicating with the customer as much as possible and treating other Realtors as my customers. I feel that if the customer has to call to find out what’s happening, we’ve let them down. While we may be busy with a number of transactions, for the buyer and the seller it is likely one of the most important events in their life along with their daily issues with family, work, health, etc. So my goal is to make it as smooth of a process as I can,” Campbell said.
“Respected industry surveys like these confirm that RE/MAX agents don’t miss a beat and can thrive in any circumstance,” RE/MAX President Nick Bailey said.
Year to date, with 758 closings, the local RE/MAX Realty Plus ranks as the No. 1 office in the market.
Campbell can be reached at RE/MAX Realty Plus, a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage, located at 809 U.S. 27 South, Sebring. Her direct line is 863-381-1848.