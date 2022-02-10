SEBRING — A year’s worth of wearing jeans has helped out two local non-profits helping both homeless pets and homeless humans.
Staff at the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office took part in Jeans for Charity, a year-long program that allows people to wear blue jeans to work on Friday for a $1 donation.
They just have to vote where they would want the money to go. This past year, said Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski, they raised $1,470, to be split between their two favorite charities. Staff at his office said this represented twice as much as they usually raise each year.
One that gets chosen regularly, he said, is the New Testament Church & Mission at 604 Lemon Ave. in Sebring. Also chosen was the Humane Society of Highlands County, at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring.
Each got a check delivered by Kaszubowksi and Court Services Senior Director Raymond Hancock for $735.
Kathleen “Katie” Beatty, executive director of The Mission, has said the 45-year-old local institution has not slowed down at all, still offering both feeding and housing, as well as other assistance to those in need.
The Mission used to serve about 50 people a day, Beatty said, and still does, but also keeps a community refrigerator just off the parking lot that empties every day, and a donation box that doesn’t stay full, because Beatty and her volunteers turn the food around for meals each day.
Judy Spiegel, president of the Humane Society for the last 10 years, has had fundraising drives in the past to help pay for spay/neuter services or to just run the shelter, where staff on Monday said they had approximately 300 animals up for adoption.
Staff at the Humane Society said the check would likely help keep the doors open, as well as pay for food and medical attention for the animals at the shelter.
Beatty accepted her check from the Clerk’s Office on Jan. 31. Spiegel accepted her check on Feb. 2.
Kaszubowski gave public appreciation to his staff on Feb. 1 when he spoke of the program to the Board of County Commissioners, thanking all who participated in the fundraiser and contributed to the “Jeans for Charity Fund.”