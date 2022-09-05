SEBRING — The driver of a gray Jeep flipped over Saturday morning on U.S. 27, but apparently didn’t have a scratch on him.
Sebring police on the scene said 64-year-old Theodore Lafemina of Lake Worth took a ride to the hospital, just in case, despite the fact that his open-top jeep flipped over and landed upside down on the pavement.
Police said it happened shortly before 11:02 a.m., when they got the call. Callers originally said it happened on southbound U.S. 27 in front of Popeye’s Chicken, about a 1,000 feet east of the actual crash.
Three police units, three Sebring Fire Department engines from Stations 14 and 15, and two Highlands County Fire Rescue medical units converged on the single-car crash.
After talking with the driver and witnesses, it appears something “locked up” on the Jeep as Lafemina was southbound in the outside lane. He immediately lost control and the Jeep hit a curb on the approach to Sparta Road, flipping forward.
The rear of the body came away from the chassis in the process, bringing the back roll bar forward, almost touching the front roll bar/windshield frame.
Once a roll-off tow truck arrived to turn the Jeep over, it appeared the rear drive shaft had come apart between the transmission and rear differential. It’s unknown whether or not this occurred prior to and possibly causing the crash or was a result of the Jeep flipping over.
Traffic was diverted to the inside lane for approximately 45-60 minutes while emergency crews cleared up the scene.