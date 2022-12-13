Jeff Roth

Jamie Bateman (left), SFSC vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs (who oversees the SFSC Foundation); Anastasia Fuchser, coordinator, SFSC institutional advancement and alumni development; Jeff Roth; and Kelly Dressel, chair, SFSC Alumni Association Council.

 COURTESY/SOUTH FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE

AVON PARK — With the thousands of alumni and exceptional graduates that South Florida State College (SFSC) has nurtured since 1965, selecting an outstanding alumnus to the SFSC Panther Alumni Society Hall of Fame was a difficult task. In its inaugural year, SFSC’s most prestigious alumni honor was awarded on Thursday, Dec. 8, during the SFSC Foundation’s annual Christmas Luncheon at the Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park. The award was presented to someone who has committed an entire career to serving his community – Jeffrey L. Roth.

“The SFSC Alumni Association is excited to present its first Panther Alumni Society Hall of Fame Award,” said Anastasia Fuchser, coordinator, SFSC institutional advancement and alumni development. “The Foundation’s advisory council felt compelled to recognize our alumni that are making a difference in and around their communities and career fields. We are proud of our Panther alumni and want to honor them with this award. We look forward to showcasing many more of our esteemed alumni in the coming years.”

