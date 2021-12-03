Jeremiah comes to mind
The initial letter in “Your View” of Nov. 30th certainly makes me wonder how someone can misjudge a true leader and patriotic president. Our government had set us up to make the move to socialism before Donald J. Trump was elected.
President Trump repaired a lot of damage to our nation, and I believe he will continue that in a few years, but only if the voting system is made secure by the states that changed their laws/regulations just prior to the 2020 election.
We have a group of intent Socialists, who for whatever crazy and dangerous reasons, wish to turn our Republic into a Communist country.
We will have the 2024 election to make that decision. Now Chronicles 7:14 comes to mind.
Roger Giegerich
Sebring