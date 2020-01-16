Jerret M. Sullivan
Jerret Matthew Sullivan, 27, of Venus, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. A native of Florida, Jerret was born on Nov. 24, 1992 in Winter Haven to parents Judy (Tucker) and Brian Sullivan.
Jerret was a graduate of the Lake Placid High School Class of 2011. He liked being outdoors and offshore fishing with his dad. Jerret was a carpenter by trade. He was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his loving parents, Judy and Brian Sullivan, and sister, Beth Sullivan, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation for family and friends to reflect on Jerret’s life will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 with a service to celebrate his life at 4 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home with Dennis Griffin officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com .
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.