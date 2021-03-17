Jerrold C. Berry
Jerrold C. Berry, “Jerry” of Sebring, Florida, went home to our Lord on March 13, 2021. Jerry was a many generation Floridian. Born Aug. 5, 1932, he grew up in Pahokee, Florida and Palm Beach County. He moved to Highlands County in 2004. Jerry was an accountant and before his retirement he was the controller for PGA Headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Jerry was a veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He was a member of the Sebring Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 60 years; sons, James (Kelly) of Loxahatchee, Florida, and Scott of Lorida, Florida; and grandsons, Joshua and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his son, Russell Berry, and granddaughter, Blair Echols.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date in Lake Worth, Florida. The family wishes to thank Vitas Hospice for their compassion and care during this journey.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.