LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid lost a true public servant when Jerry Pendarvis died on Monday morning. Jerry died in his home surrounded by family.
Pendarvis was born in Sebring but lived in Lake Placid and would graduate from Lake Placid High School. After graduation, Pendarvis entered into the United States Air Force and spent four-and-a-half years in Vietnam. Pendarvis told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday the combat pay he received in the war helped his parents pay for the large mortgage on their home in Lake Placid. He said his family was very poor when he was growing up.
Pendarvis was the unofficial historian of Lake Placid and volunteered at the Lake Placid Historical Society & Depot Museum for many years after retiring from law enforcement. He could be seen there with his denim overalls and ball cap, usually his Vietnam Veteran hat on.
Pendarvis would direct tours and tell people what it was like to work at the station when it was a working station. He knew first hand as Pendarvis worked there as a boy. On Friday, Pendarvis told the newspaper he worked there for $1 an hour — big-time money back then, he said. Pendarvis had a case of finds he found along the railroad site while he was working.
After returning from the service, he met the love of his life, Tina. Pendarvis was impressed with the young lady who was working at the Phillips 66 station. He was impressed with her mechanical skills when he entered the shop to check on his truck’s progress. So much so that he visited the shop five times that day before asking her out, Tina said.
After more than 45 years of marriage, Jerry still thought his wife was beautiful and amazing and liked to tell people, “She’s the perfect girl for me.” The couple would have two boys; Scott, who was in the United States Marine Corps and now works in gold mines in Alaska, and Kenny, who followed his dad’s footsteps in law enforcement at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Pendarvis loved Lake Placid and its residents and it showed. He would enter law enforcement with Lake Placid Police Department and worked his way through the ranks. In 1988, Pendarvis was awarded a promotion to Marshal. The town would give him the honorary Marshal for Life; a title he was very proud of.
When Pendarvis retired from LPPD, he took a job at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office where he would enjoy his job until he retired again. That’s when he was able to devote more time to volunteering.
Current LPPD Chief James Fansler said Pendarvis will be missed.
“Chief Pendarvis was always very polite and courteous,” Fansler said. “He truly was the epitome of a small town servant. Long past his days with the police department, Jerry could be found volunteering at the historical museum. May God bless Mr. Pendarvis and offer peace to his family.”
Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams shared his admiration for Pendarvis.
“When I arrived as the Police Chief in January 2001, replacing Interim Chief George Boucher, Jerry Pendarvis had just retired shortly before,” Phil Williams said. “In Jerry’s time in Lake Placid he knew a much smaller community where everyone knew each other and everyone here went to Lake Placid High School. The first person I looked up was Jerry Pendarvis. He rode me around in his four-wheel all over the dunes and grove areas and showed me the foundations of the town. He cautioned me to make sure I stopped at every stop sign because folks followed the police chief with an expectation of perfect driving. Jerry was passionate about Lake Placid’s history. He left a legacy himself that deserves a mural one day.”
The family will hold a memorial and details will be provided at a later date.