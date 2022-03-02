Jessey Prescott
Jessey James Prescott, 26, departed this life on Feb. 16, 2022 in Venus, Florida. Jessey was born July 7, 1995 in Avon Park, Florida, the son of Gary Lee and Emma Mosley Prescott.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He grew up in Palmdale, Florida and loved his time spent on Fisheating Creek. He loved to barbecue and just be outdoors. Jessey worked doing floors and also as a landscaper while living in Ocala, Florida. He also worked alongside his wife while living in Venus.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife of four years, Kristal Arnold Prescott; his siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. He will be forever loved and dearly missed.
In celebration of Jessey’s life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. from the Venus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-9997.