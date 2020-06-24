Jessica Skitka, daughter of Vivian Skitka and the late Jobie Skitka, is engaged to marry Jeff Carlson, son of Bill and Donna Carlson. The Sebring couple plan to marry July 18, 2020.
Jessica is a 2000 graduate of Hardee Senior High School and received her bachelor’s degree in management and marketing from University of West Florida. She is the executive director of the Hardee Chamber of Commerce.
Jeff is a 1988 graduate of Sebring High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his master’s degree in business administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant and owner of Carlson Accounting in Sebring.
The wedding has been set for 5 p.m. July 18, 2020 at 135 E. Main St. in Wauchula.