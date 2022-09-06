Mexico Priests Killed

Women hold a portrait of Jesuit priest Javier Campos Morales as his funeral procession and that of fellow priest Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrives to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022, after the the two elderly priests and a tour guide were murdered in Mexico’s Sierra Tarahumara. Two months after a pair of Jesuit priests were killed in a remote mountain community in northern Mexico, the suspected killer remains on the loose and townspeople are frightened, but the religious order says it is not leaving.

 CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ/AP FILE PHOTO

MEXICO CITY — Two months after a pair of Jesuit priests were killed in a remote mountain community in northern Mexico, the suspected killer remains on the loose and townspeople are frightened, but the religious order says it is not leaving.

The killings of Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora, as well as a tourism guide they tried to shelter, stirred anger in Mexico and the Roman Catholic Church. Frustration has grown with failure to capture the suspect, the alleged leader of a local drug gang, José Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.”

Recommended for you