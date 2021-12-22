Jesus alone referred to Himself as the Son of Man during His earthly ministry. (Matthew 8:20; Mark 14:62; Luke 5:24; John 1:51, etc.) Why? What was Jesus’ message in identifying Himself as the Son of Man? Why did the disciples or enemies not refer to him as such when in fact He was indeed the Son of Man?
Perhaps the best place to start is Hebrews 4:14-16: “Seeing then that we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession. For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (NKJV) Let’s deal with this right up front: “How could Christ be tempted in all points since he never married, had no children, was never sick, etc.?” Is it true that basic elements of temptation are lust of the flesh, lust of the eye and the pride of life? (I John 2:16) Now carefully consider Satan’s attack on Jesus in the temptations recorded in Matthew 4:1-11.
Early on, we see Jesus as the Son of Man: “And the child GREW and became strong in spirit, filled with wisdom; and the grace of God was upon Him”; “Then He went down with them and came to Nazareth, and was SUBJECT to them, but His mother kept all these things in her heart. And Jesus INCREASED in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and men” (Luke 2:40; 51,52 emp added). This is a description of the next eighteen years of the Jesus’ life. His childhood followed the normal law of the human race of growth of body and mind. The Greek denotes “habitual, continuous” subjection
Jesus evidenced His humanity often and in many ways: born of a woman Galatians 4:4; wearied/thirst John 4:6,7; wept John 11:35; sleep Luke 8:23; ate Luke 24:43; troubled John 12:27; prayed Luke 22:41; teacher Matthew 7:29; spat John 9:6; search/finding John 9:35; washed feet John 13:5; homeless Matthew 8:20; wrote with finger John 8:6; fasted Matthew 4:2; passion John 2:16; sociability John 2:1,2; bleed Jn 19:34; touchable 1 John 1:1.
When we consider Jesus, the Son Man, empathy and sympathy come into the picture. Empathy can be described as the ability to understand and share the feelings of another; step into the shoes of another to understand their feelings. Sympathy is pity for the situation of another. It is obvious that Jesus had empathy for the man born blind. (John 9) The man, now with his sight, did not have the support of his family and was challenged by the Jews and Pharisees. Jesus was very familiar with these situations being an outcast from His family and Jews. (John 7:5; 8:59) Compassion was a driving force in many of His miracles (Matthew 14:14; 20:34; Mark 1:41) and relationships with people such as Mary and Martha. (John 11:35, 38)
Perhaps we are now in a better light to see why He called Himself, the Son of Man. Since the church of Christ is the “body of Christ” (of course, spiritually), is the body/church to reflect the Son of Man? In reading the letters (Romans-Revelation), we see Jesus, the Son of Man attributes incorporated into the lives of His disciples? John, the apostle, states it this way: “He who says he abides in him ought himself also to walk as He walked” (1 John 2:6). What a tremendous challenge to the body of Christ! Yes, indeed, He is the Son of God, but equally He is the Son of Man!
