SEBRING — Just after noon Sunday, county rescue units collaborated with agencies in other jurisdictions to find and rescue an injured Jet Ski rider on the Kissimmee River.
The injuries turned out not to be severe, said public safety officials, but a large part of the operation involved just finding where the accident took place.
The injured party tried GPS on the phones to get a good marker.
Using that information via cell phone emergency 911 calls, rescue crews did manage to find the scene, but it took a while.
It started when Polk and Osceola counties received 911 cell phone calls about a Jet Ski accident with reported serious injury, somewhere north of the Avon Park Air Force Range.
Both 911 centers called the Highlands County 911 Center to send out help, since Highlands County has the closest EMS units to provide coverage to that area.
Highlands County Fire Rescue called out two Emergency Medical Services units from Avon Park EMS Station 4, along with Battalion Chief 1, to the boat ramp south of Fort Kissimmee cemetery on the east side of the range.
The APAFR Fire Department assisted while Highlands Lakes Fire Station 1 covered for the range fire department, officials said. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
A Highlands County medic rode out with another driver on a Jet Ski to make patient contact and begin stabilization, while Polk County 911 dispatched an airboat and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also arrived with a boat.
Officials said emergency personnel used a three-person Jet Ski to bring the patient back to the boat ramp and waiting ambulance. Fortunately, injuries were not as serious as originally feared, and the patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
What can people do to prevent being the next hard-to-find wilderness injury?
“Just have a plan. This is another example of why planning in advance is important,” Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said. “What should have been a fun time turned into nearly a tragedy.”