Jets Eagles Football

New York Jets’ Zach Wilson walks on the sidelines after he is taken off the field following an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia.

