The incessant whining of sore losers still echoes long after the loss of the duly un-elected president. Some drone on how their state is victimized for being slapped down in their treasonous attempt to overturn a national election. Pity.
Others cast false blame at a political party for stealing an election. Face it. Your boy just didn't make the grade this time. Pity. Still others cry for impeachment for a duly elected president who hasn't even taken office yet. Pity. To these crybabies I say take it on the chin and move on or move out. I've no doubt this forlorn jibber-jabber will drag on as a tiresome memorial to times gone by.
During this time of the Winter Solstice, and the celebrations of Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Xmas [sic] or other invented observances, try to accept that life deals disappointments and that not everyone need be drawn into the dreary world of petulance and self inflicted melancholy. Happy Holidays!
Horace Markley
Sebring