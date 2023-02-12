Jill Biden Sports Fan

First lady Jill Biden talks with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) before the coin toss before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 RICH SCHULTZ/AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden won’t let even a White House gala get between her and the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a late night entertaining governors with President Joe Biden at a black-tie dinner on Saturday, the first lady was heading for the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday with hopes of watching “the Birds” defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and claim the NFL title.

