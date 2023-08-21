Thus far into the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, Florida has not faced any threats from the tropics. Despite the three named storms now churning in the ocean, they pose no threat to our peninsula, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

However, Floridians should not let their guards down as peak season is almost upon us. Sept. 10 is the peak of the season that runs through Nov. 30, NOAA’s meteorologist Rodney Wynn said.

