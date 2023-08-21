Thus far into the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, Florida has not faced any threats from the tropics. Despite the three named storms now churning in the ocean, they pose no threat to our peninsula, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
However, Floridians should not let their guards down as peak season is almost upon us. Sept. 10 is the peak of the season that runs through Nov. 30, NOAA’s meteorologist Rodney Wynn said.
The only storm system expected to make landfall is the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions are conducive for development. The system was moving west at about 15-20 mph. The disturbance is “likely to form,” NOAA said. If the storm is named, it would be Harold. The storm will affect southern Texas and the east coast of Mexico. Chances for formation are 70% for the week. Texas needs the rain due to a drought but no one needs flooding.
Tropical Storm Emily is a minimal storm with sustained winds of 40 mph as of Monday morning. She was moving west northwest around 9 mph. She will not be bothering anyone in Florida and is predicted to become post-tropical by today.
Tropical Storm Franklin is a threat to the Dominican Republic and Haiti today and tomorrow. Franklin is slated to leave the island and head north then northeast. Although it could strengthen into a Category 1 storm as it headed out to sea.
Tropical Storm Gert was forecast to be post-tropical Monday night or today.
Finally, there is another disturbance NOAA forecasters are keeping their eyes on. This area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is far off in the Atlantic and is associated with a tropical wave. There is a high chance of formation (70%) through the week. Depending on when/if it turns into a tropical storm, it would be Harold if it beats the storms in the Gulf of Mexico.
“The tropics ramped up fast,” Wynn said. “There was nothing significant out there last week. Hurricane activity in our area can ramp up quickly. We have three named storms now.”
There is plenty of season left, make a plan and stick to it until the season is officially over.
“Now is the time to have your hurricane kit prepared and have an emergency plan in order.”