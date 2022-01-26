LAKE PLACID — A hopeful, positive message – that’s what Jim Curry wants listeners to take home with them every time he takes the stage as “America’s troubadour” John Denver.
Curry has been performing his “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver” tribute for around 20 years and he is bringing the singer/songwriter’s hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home, Country Road,” “Sunshine,” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song” to the Genesis Center, Feb. 19, in Lake Placid.
“I started off as a fan,” Curry said. “After he had died (in 1997) there seemed to be a void there that seemed to draw us into a need to bring his music back into live shows.”
Denver’s music is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time.
“I think what he was saying in his songs speaks to a basic element of humanity and I think that is timeless no matter what generation you are from,” Curry said. “There is like a 30-year span of generations that is interested in his music.”
Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story,” has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.
“He was nicknamed ‘America’s troubadour’ because he spoke and sang about the people and the land that we live in,” Curry said. “A lot of his universal messages are about relationships and people.”
The band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid, FL 33852. For ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-207-1038.