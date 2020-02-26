Well! well! well!
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan is accused by former wrestlers he coached more than two decades ago at Ohio State University, of failing to stop the team doctor, Dr. Strauss, from molesting them and other students.
Remember Jim Jordan? He’s the guy in shirt sleeves who sat at the Congressional Hearing last fall and proceeded to grill, bully and intimidate witnesses that the Democratic Party had brought to the hearing to tell the whole truth of what I will call “The Ukraine Scandal.”
Sexual abuse was common knowledge that Congressman Jordan ignored. One student remarked, “At the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on.” He was spoken to numerous times by teammates and he never did a thing.
It was noted that Dr. Strauss sexually assaulted male athletes in at least 15 varsity sports during his employment at Ohio State University from 1978 through 1998. It is said that coaches knew that Dr. Strauss was a predator.
At the Congressional Hearings leading up to the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Congressman Jim Jordan was always angry, always smirking, always nasty, always speaking quite loud to intimidate.
It was reported that he begged the person who was going public with this information not to say anything. Why don’t we hear more about this scandal? He got caught just like all of President Trump’s “nasties” do.
Have any defense Jim?
Judith Eckstein
Sebring