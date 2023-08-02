The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 got its charter in 1927, and throughout the years it has been blessed with great leadership. This month’s Elk of the Month is Jim Mason. His accomplishments this month are no different than the previous ones. However, Jonathan Spiegel, the Exalted Ruler, wished to spotlight him by showing appreciation for his leadership.
Mason is an honorary life member, past Exalted Ruler, past district vice president, past district deputy, past special rep, and lodge advisor, but as he likes to point out “all these titles and $2 will get him a draft beer at the bar”.