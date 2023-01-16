SEBRING — Katia Yariz Torres Jimenez, 29, of Sebring, was arrested Wednesday and now faces charges of cruelty toward a child, abuse child without great bodily harm. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 28, 2022 in a daycare where Jimenez worked.
According to the redacted Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warrant service report, the mother of the child, who had initially chose not to press charges because there were no injuries, changed her mind after she saw a video of the incident.
On Dec. 29, a deputy went to the daycare and spoke with the director who said she was not there when the incident happened but had seen the video. The director said Jimenez received a formal warning but would “not likely” be fired because there was “no history of anything like this occurring,” the report showed.
The report states the video shows Jimenez allegedly trying to move a 2-year-old off a playground and pulling the child by the arm after the child became “dead weight.” The child left a shoe on the playground and wanted to retrieve it, the director told the deputy.
On Jan. 11, a deputy saw the video and wrote Jimenez allegedly was “dragging the child on the ground” by the arm and the child was “dangling around.” When they reached the other side of the fence, the deputy wrote Jimenez “slightly tossed” the child forward causing a fall to the ground.