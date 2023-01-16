SEBRING — Katia Yariz Torres Jimenez, 29, of Sebring, was arrested Wednesday and now faces charges of cruelty toward a child, abuse child without great bodily harm. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 28, 2022 in a daycare where Jimenez worked.

According to the redacted Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warrant service report, the mother of the child, who had initially chose not to press charges because there were no injuries, changed her mind after she saw a video of the incident.

