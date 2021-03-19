SEBRING — In any given year there are a handful of racing teams which will compete in the Rolex 24 At Daytona for their only IMSA start of the season. That was the original plan for the No. 48 Ally Cadillac Racing entry. But a second-place finish at Daytona, along the fact the team had a great time in the Rolex 24, saw the Ally Cadillac team elect to compete in all four Michelin Endurance Cup races, which also includes the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
That also means the Sebring debut for Jimmie Johnson, who is going to have his share of fans at Sebring International Raceway.
“I’ve never raced here and to have some laps here recently, I see why drivers talk about this place and why it’s so special,” Johnson said. “We all know how challenging the surface here is. It requires a lot out of the driver and out of the car.”
Johnson said competing in the IMSA races can only help as he makes the adjustment to IndyCar.
“They are different animals, but they are closer together than any other car in North America,” Johnson said. “The IndyCar is so fast and has so much potential. This IMSA car is really the closest thing I can get in. I’m really just trying to forget all these tendencies I had driving a NASCAR vehicle. I feel like I’m making good progress.”
When Johnson and his co-drivers Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller first were testing the Ally Cadillac the drivers had tossed around the idea of competing in the Michelin Endurance Cup. They were told the option was there if they could find the funding.
“After our finish and results and all that took place in Daytona, Mr. (Rick) Hendrick was beyond excited, the folks at Ally were, everyone at Cadillac was as well,” Johnson said. “Literally the Monday morning after the 24 Hours I was dropping my daughters off at school and I had enough phone calls and conversations to sense it was really heading that way. It was a great performance, a lot of notoriety and we were able to capitalize on it and lock down the endurance schedule.”
Johnson has wanted to compete in sportscar racing for some time, although he hadn’t really anticipated four races this year.
“I think five years ago, my post-NASCAR plan was IMSA and potentially some WEC (World Endurance Championship) races were on the list,’’ Johnson said. “But this (IMSA endurance racing) has kind of been in my head for a long time. Being able to compete for an endurance championship this year has been a goal and a direction I have wanted to head in for years. It just all happened a little sooner than expected.”
It’s also made his schedule a bit busier than he had planned, but he said his wife Chandra was happy.
“She sees the smile on my face and she knows I’m having the time of my life and is so supportive of it all,” Johnson said.
Johnson will be joined by Kobayashi and Pagenaud at Sebring and they also have quite a list of accomplishments, but Pagenaud said what Johnson has done so far in his career is quite impressive.
“I’ve actually learned a lot of things watching him on Sundays when I wasn’t racing,” Pagenaud said. “I just really like the guy and I think our personalities are very alike. There aren’t that many seven-time champions in any sport. It’s just phenomenal, so you can only draw respect from what he’s done, the moves he’s made at the track and that only attracts respect from me.’’
But one of the things that makes Johnson so great is that he understands you can never rest on your accomplishments.
“There’s always lessons to learn inside the car and I think I’m trying to break some old habits from NASCAR and trying to trust the downforce of this car and certainly the IndyCar,” he said. “I do think my approach in traffic in Daytona kind of caught me out and hurt me more than I anticipated, so plenty of studying to get ready for this race and trying to figure out how to use traffic. I think think traffic can be a bigger issue at this place than Daytona.”
Johnson has raced at many different tracks, but there’s only one Sebring International Raceway. And Johnson is happy to be here.
“It’s so unique,” he said. “It’s really a fun place to make laps at and I look forward to racing here.”