Joanne E. Sargent
Joanne E. Sargent, age 85, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Nov. 11, 1935 in Hilton, New York to the late Leo and Florence (Mattice) MacKenzie. She had been a Sebring resident for the past 34 years. Joanne enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and loved being with her friends.
She is survived by her loving children, Coleen Sargent of Sebring, Florida; Cynthia DeWind (Brian) of Spencerport, New York; Ricky Sargent ( Sheri) of Newfane New York, and brother, Gerald MacKenzie. Surviving are also eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Arthur since 2002.
Memorial contributions may be made to AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com