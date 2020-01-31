SEBRING – The Ridge Area Arc and Sebring High School joined forces to bring the inaugural Job-A-Palooza 2020 to the school on Thursday morning. About a dozen local businesses and non-profits set up booths for students to visit and gain more knowledge about working for the company.
Dozens of students and volunteers spent a set amount of time at each booth learning about the organization, what opportunities are offered by the company and what skills are needed to be employed there and what types of training is provided by the company.
The vendors were from many different industries; some household names such as Publix and Home Depot. Other businesses are known locally such as Dee’s Restaurant, Sebring Fire Department and Sebring Florist.
The Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border explained the reason behind the event.
“This is done through a grant through Vocational Rehab and Ridge Area Arc through supported employment to go into the schools and introduce the students to the community,” she said. “Everyone here is donating their time and resources or materials to support students with disabilities to understand when they want to do, what jobs are out there in out community.”
Dinia Success is only 16 years old but is already looking forward to the future.
“This is good,” she said. “I’m not sure what I want to do yet. That would take some thinking about it.”
SHS Assistant Principal Laura Shirley seemed pleased with the amount of students who attended.
“We do this because we want students to graduate and to be prepared for the future,” she said. “For some that will mean college. For others, it will mean employment. We want to facilitate both aspects of life after high school.”