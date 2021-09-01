LAKE PLACID — Town Manager Phil Williams is declaring war on COVID-19.
The quiet-spoken Williams has had as many as 20 employees test positive for the virus, some remaining out for as long as two weeks.
“Starting now, I am requiring all new hires to have the vaccination,” he said. “Eventually, as there is turnover and positions are filled, we will have a fully vaccinated staff.”
Employers are not allowed to ask about the health of job candidates during individual interviews, but applicants will know of the requirement as they fill out the initial application form.
Therefore, Town of Lake Placid employment applications now include a statement that new hires will be required to be vaccinated against the virus.
“The policy is, if you’re getting hired here, you’re going to get vaccinated, or you won’t be hired here.”
As for present employees, Williams has adopted a carrot-and-stick approach to convince his 47 staff members to take the shot.
“We have offered them another $50 award to incentivize them, and so far we’ve got 15,” he said. “There were some others stepping up to the plate now that it has been declared a state of emergency in Florida.
“I have very strong feelings about it, we’ve had about 10-12 employees out in recent months,” he said, and as many as 20 out with the illness since COVID-19 hit America, including one employee with COVID-initiated cardiac issues.
According to Williams, the doctor will not sign off on the individual to return to work until the cardiac issues are solved.
“This has all been costing the town bucks,” he said.
Employees give him various reasons for not getting the shot, including, the disease is not that bad, that people are getting over it, he said. Even department heads are arguing against the shot.
“I call that poor leadership,” he said. “If they’re not encouraging people to get the vaccine, I call that poor leadership. I’m talking about department heads and staff that are pushing back.”
Williams has seen his own family devastated by the disease.
“I especially believe in it now; we have lost eight family members to COVID,” he said. “Two cousins in Vero, an aunt in Vero, an aunt and uncle in Live Oak, and I’ve got two cousins in Suwanee. My wife’s father died; they took him down to the hospital and he died on the respirator due to COVID.”
Williams has other incentives to convince staff to get the shot, but must get the Town Council’s buy-in before he can institute them.
“Unfortunately, this week my horoscope says, ‘You may win the victory, but it may be a hollow victory,’” Williams said.