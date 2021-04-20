SEBRING — On Monday, Highlands County held the status of having the sixth highest unemployment rate in the state.
At 6.2%, not seasonally-adjusted by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the county’s unemployment number was topped only by Putnam County (6.3%), Citrus County (6.4%), Osceola County (6.4%), Sumter County (6.6%) and Miami-Dade County (8.2%).
The lowest rate was Monroe County, the Florida Keys, at 3.3%.
Tallied in March, those aren’t the worst numbers Florida has seen. Statewide, the jobless rate was 10.9% in February 2010 and 14.8% in April 2020.
Highlands County has seen worse days, too: Joblessness as high as 13.6% in July 2010 and 11.7% in May 2020, according to the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) database from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Still, 6.2% could be a lot better. Employers in Highlands County are trying to change that. Almost every local store or restaurant has letters on the marquee or a sign on the door or window saying they’re hiring, right next to signs asking customers to observe social distance and mask-wearing guidelines.
One eatery wants everything from grill cooks and kitchen prep to servers and dishwashers and, of course, delivery staff. Another manager, speaking anonymously, has always had trouble keeping people in part-time positions as soon as they find full-time work. All managers and job recruiters blame the pandemic, in one way or another.
“There are jobs, jobs, jobs,” said Donna Doubleday, president and CEO of CareerCourse Heartland, “[but] COVID-19 continues to be an impediment to individuals returning to work.”
While people can work professional jobs from home, they require broadband internet. One facility needs 100 megabytes per second for people to work from home, and most residents don’t have that, Doubleday said.
Other jobs in retail, restaurants, hospitality and manufacturing, where people need to be at a location, need people vaccinated. While that’s going on, she said, people who need daycare can’t find it.
Children cannot yet be vaccinated. Child care facilities must maintain social distance and low-density, which means less slots to place a child in care, Doubleday said. Parents who have put older children into virtual or home school, as a precaution, cannot immediately return them to a classroom, and must stay at home with them.
There is also the monetary issue. With the additional assistance now available from federal and state governments, and state governments issuing waivers to allow people displaced by COVID-19 to get assistance without having to look for work, Doubleday said some people actually make more on assistance than at a minimum wage job.
Florida’s minimum wage is currently $8.65 per hour, according to the DEO. Floridians approved a constitutional amendment last November to raise the minimum wage incrementally over six years to $15 per hour. That won’t help the situation now, and some have said it may hurt the situation later.
Doubleday cautions that the unemployment rate is, at best, a moving target. The March 6.2% rate was based on the monthly “Current Population Survey” (CPS) of a sample of approximately 60,000 eligible households or approximately 110,000 individuals. The sample is rotated and randomized to prevent following the same households, but it’s not a total count.
Based on the survey, individuals are “employed,” meaning they have jobs, or “unemployed” because they are jobless and looking or just available to work. Those two groups make up the “labor force,” and people who don’t have jobs and aren’t looking aren’t in the labor force.
People getting unemployment benefits, right now, would be in the labor force, Doubleday said, but she also noted that if they are under a COVID-19 waiver and not looking for work, they might not be counted right now.
Meanwhile, anyone who is seriously looking for work, Doubleday said, can contact CareerSource Heartland at 863-385-3672, ext. 1301. She has jobs in all fields.