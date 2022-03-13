Joe and Jean Smith
Joe Hill Smith, 90, and Jean Smith, 97, both of Sebring, Florida passed away on April 6, 2020 (one day before their 70th anniversary) and Feb. 27, 2022, respectively.
Joe was born in Mobile, Alabama to Otley L. and Etha (Bannister) Smith on May 10, 1929. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an airport station manager.
Jean was born in Paxton, Florida to James Dennis and Ruby Lee (Pope) Marsh on Oct. 27, 1924.
Joe and Jean moved to Highlands County in 1987 from Tampa, Florida. They are survived by their daughter, Donna Mather of Lakewood, Clorado; granddaughters, Cindy Regli of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and Megan Mather of Lakewood, Colorado; and great-grandson, Daniel Dunlap Jr. (Michelle) of Buckeye, Arizona. Along with their parents, they were preceded in death by their only son, Rick Smith, on his birthday, Feb. 19, 2019.
