Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for a photo on July 22, 2020, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Arizona sheriff who was a once powerful figure in Republican politics, was defeated Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in a race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades.

 ROSS D. FRANKLIN/AP FILE PHOTO

PHOENIX — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Arizona sheriff who was a once powerful figure in Republican politics but was ousted nearly six years ago amid frustration over his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, was defeated Wednesday in a race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades.

His defeat in the mayor’s race in Fountain Hills against two-term incumbent Ginny Dickey marks Arpaio’s third failed comeback bid since his 2016 loss after serving 24 years as the sheriff of Maricopa County.

