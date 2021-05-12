LAKE PLACID — A total of 35 runs were scored between a pair of ballgames Friday night. Joe’s Trees put up a dozen runs in AAA defeating Center State Bank’s team 12-8. Meanwhile, Duda Sod eased past Heritage Building Solutions in the Ozone division 10-5 in four-and-a-half innings.
In AAA, CenterState got on the board first during its matchup with Joe’s Trees. August White reached base to lead off the game. He scored on a two-out home run by Gage Reddick. Calvin Ramsey scored one more run and CenterState led 3-0 through the first half an inning.
Joe’s Trees came storming back in the bottom of the first as they rattled off three runs within the first five batters to tie the game up at 3-3.
CenterState plated one run in the third for a 4-3 advantage but Joe’s Trees blew it open in the bottom of the frame.
Three of the first four batters in Shawn Greathouse, Ryan Cooper and Aidan Ruelas reached base for Joe’s Trees and each one of them came around to score. After an out, Joe’s Trees scored three more runs before the inning ended as Joe’s Trees led 9-4.
CenterState’s Lucas Morris scored in the fourth to inch his team closer to a tied game. However, Joe’s Trees’ Greathouse and Cooper both scored to get the run back and build the lead by one bringing the score to 11-5 heading into the fifth.
After a scoreless fifth from CenterState, Joe’s Trees got another run to make it 12-5.
CenterState wouldn’t go down without a fight. They pushed across three runs, including two with two outs, to narrow the deficit in the sixth. Unfortunately, it was too much to overcome and Joe’s Trees won with a final score of 12-8.
Joe’s Trees’ Coach Joe Iglesias said he wasn’t nervous when CenterState mounted the comeback. It’s all about fun and he loves watching the kids hit. He believes he’s seen his team get better over the three weeks they’ve played but it’s not just his team getting better.
“All the teams are improving,” Iglesias said. “It’ll be getting fun when we get closer games.”
Over on the other field in the Ozone game, Duda Sod team won handily over Heritage Building Solutions.
Heritage’s Mason Barajas led off the game with a walk. After stealing second and third, he came home to score and gave his team 1-0 lead.
Duda Sod responded in kind with Owen Mielke walking to begin the frame and he later scored. After two outs, Drake Sapp recorded a single, Aiden Martinez walked and Khadin Cortez doubled. All three of them scored and Duda Sod led 4-1 after one inning.
Sapp struck out the side to keep Heritage scoreless, Duda Sod’s Brody Cooper reached base to lead off the inning and his blazing speed allowed him to score after a few stolen bases. It was Duda Sod’s only run in the inning but pushed the lead to 5-1.
Heritage threatened with Aubree Cline on third and Joshua Patterson on second with outs but a force out resulting in no runs for Heritage in the third.
Then Duda really turned it on. Kale Wirick, Easton Duncan and Sapp all singled while Martinez and Cortez reached via walk to begin the inning. All five of those runners scored in the inning for a 10-1 Duda Sod advantage.
Heritage’s Barajas and Brandon Evans drew walks to start the fourth and their base running helped them score and cut away at the deficit to make it 10-3.
Heritage kept Duda off the scoreboard in the fourth and put up a fight in the fifth. Mikael Wagner and Cline started the inning with walks and more aggressive base running from Heritage brought them around to score. After a strikeout, Heritage had two runners in scoring position in Miguel and Barajas. However, Brandon Evans was called out on a close play at first base.
While the teams got ready for the bottom half of the inning, time was called and Duda Sod claimed the win 10-5.
“We came out in the beginning and hit the ball hard, hit it where we’re supposed to,” Duda Sod’s Coach Justin Duncan said. “(We) stole the bases we were supposed to steal, laid down the bunts we’re supposed to and got ahead early and were able to hang on with some good pitches and good defensive plays.”
A big part of Duda Sod’s strategy is an aggressive approach on the base paths. According to the official scorebook, Duncan’s team swiped 19 bags in just four innings of work. Duncan said his players can go until they start running into outs.
It’s all for manufacturing as many runs as possible. To Duncan, no lead is safe.
“I’ve coached a long time and I’ve been ahead in too many games and lost by playing safe,” Duncan said. “I’m very aggressive.”