Joe Stockenberg Elk of the month

Sebring Elks #1529 has been blessed with a lot of young new members. Joe Stockenberg is among them and has brought with him his enthusiasm for helping the Elks as well as the community. Joe has been chosen the Elk of the Month for May by ER Wainetta Holmes.
This honor shows our appreciation for all Joe does and will continue to do for the Lodge. He has helped with outside events for the Lodge, cooking in the kitchen, and working at the bar assisting the bartender and helping with games. He sees a need to help and just does it without any fanfare. Helping the Elks has become a family affair as his wife Melissa and daughter Carlie have also helped out. We are lucky to have their devotion as well as their friendship.
Joe was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and his parents moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1978. After eight years there, they moved to Avon Park. Joe lives in Lake Placid with his wife of 20 years, Melissa. They have “two beautiful” daughters, Megan & Carlie.
Joe has worked in the agriculture industry most of his adult life and currently works for TriEst. Ag Group. He is President of the Highlands Archery Club, Vice President of the Florida Seed Assoc., & member of the Florida Watermelon Assoc. In his spare time, he is an archery and shotgun instructor for Highland County 4H Shooting Sports.