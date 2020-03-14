John I. Malmberg
John I. Malmberg, age 91, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1928 in Crystal Falls, Michigan to Hugo Ivar and Isabelle (Mortenson) Malmberg. He was a resident of Michigan where he taught school after obtaining his master’s degree in education and enjoyed being a winter resident of Avon Park, Florida for the last 26 years.
He is survived by his children, Therese Anne Malmberg, Nancy Christine Stalter (Allan), Jeanne Marie Malmberg, and John Eric Malmberg (Mary); sister, Margaret Isabel Sherry; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 387, Avon Park, FL 33826.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.