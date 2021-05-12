John M. Springman
John M. Springman, 72, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at AdventHealth Tampa. He was born Sept. 19, 1948 in Washington DC to John E. and Dorothy Mae (Sullivan) Springman.
Mr. Springman came to Sebring in 1993 from Fort Lauderdale and was a member of Lorida Baptist Chruch. He was a police officer for 27 years in Plantation, Florida, retiring as a sergeant, and also owned a construction company during that time.
Preceded in death by his wife, Peggy A. Springman, he is survived by his children, Samantha Thoman of Fort Lauderdale and David M. Springman of Lake Placid, and three grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 with Rev. Marcus Marshall officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with burial following in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.