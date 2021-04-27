John R. Taylor Sr.
John Robert Taylor Sr. passed away on April 20, 2021 at the age of 86. He was living at Ebenezer Ridges Care Center in Burnsville, Minnesota. John was born Jan. 20, 1935, to Wilford H. and Helen Virginia (Luzier) Taylor in Fairmont, West Virginia.
John served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He had been a long-time resident of Niles, Ohio and moved to Bayard, West Virginia, after he retired from being an owner operator truck driver. He moved to Sebring, Florida in 2010 to be close to his sister, Gypsy Dolores Sweda.
John is survived by his son, Douglas Taylor (Donna); granddaughter, Randi in Savage, Minnesota; and his brother, Donald in St. Augustine, Florida. He was married to his wife Donna on Jan. 3, 1959 and she preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 1992. Also preceding him in death were his grandson, Douglas II; son, John Jr.; sister, Gypsy Dolores Sweda, and brothers, Dennis and Kenneth.
He will be laid to rest with his wife, Donna, at the Niles Union Cemetery. A small family memorial will be held in Niles, Ohio at a date to be determined.