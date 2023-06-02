Nyquan Keyaire Johnson, 25, of Lake Placid, is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond after being arrested on May 27. He will face possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed, unlicensed firearm, grand theft of a firearm, knowingly driving while a license suspended and violation of probation.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy saw Johnson driving a Chevrolet near the intersection of Vision Street and Crestmore Drive in Lake Placid. The deputy determined Johnson’s license was suspended indefinitely for fleeing and eluding from law enforcement in 2020. A traffic stop was performed at EA Smith and Williams avenues.

