Nyquan Keyaire Johnson, 25, of Lake Placid, is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond after being arrested on May 27. He will face possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed, unlicensed firearm, grand theft of a firearm, knowingly driving while a license suspended and violation of probation.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy saw Johnson driving a Chevrolet near the intersection of Vision Street and Crestmore Drive in Lake Placid. The deputy determined Johnson’s license was suspended indefinitely for fleeing and eluding from law enforcement in 2020. A traffic stop was performed at EA Smith and Williams avenues.
The deputy noted he saw Johnson making “excessive movements”, reaching under his seat and the passenger’s seat. Upon contact with the suspect, he allegedly told the deputy he knew his license was suspended. The deputy asked Johnson to step out of the car and when the suspect complied, the deputy observed a portion of a handgun sticking out from underneath the driver’s seat.
The firearm was a Glock 21 .45 caliber in a holster. The loaded firearm held a magazine with 11 bullets and one in the chamber. The gun was the same reported stolen from the Sheriff’s Office in 2022. More ammunition in a different caliber was found in the passenger door pocket.
Even though Johnson admitted to driving on a suspended license, he denied knowledge of the gun. He told the deputy the car belonged to his brother’s “paramour.” When the deputy told Johnson the gun was stolen, he denied knowledge of that either.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted and denied owning the gun or who it belonged to.