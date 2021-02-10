AVON PARK — Although five people put their name in the hat to fill the seat of the late Stanley Spurlock, the debate came down to the two women who had voiced an interest: one, a former mayor with more than 20 years experience as an elected city official and the other, a native of Avon Park with decades of involvement in the community and years of service on several city boards.
In the end, Shirley Johnson was chosen to fill Spurlock’s term, which ends in November 2021, by a vote of 3-1 with Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voting against the motion. Johnson was chosen over former mayor Sharon Schuler, Alvin “A.J.” Dallas, Ed Dickerson and Carmelo Garcia.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard echoed the sentiments of appreciation to the five who submitted letters of interest, also encouraging those who were not chosen to run for election in November.
Anderson made the motion to appoint Johnson to the seat, saying she “works a lot in the community, has been here a long time and is a wonderful lady. I know she listens to the Lord, and I like that about her.” The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Brenda Gray.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she would like to see Schuler appointed to fill the seat. “We have a lot of challenges above us and between now and November, aside from this contract coming down, we have negotiations for law enforcement with the sheriff. I want someone who can hit the ground running. She’s familiar with our budget. She’s familiar with our code. She’s familiar with our P&Z (planning and zoning), our code enforcement. She knows all of the ins and outs of our city, and CRA, everything we do right now, she has 21 years experience.”
Sutherland said there is only a short time until the November election and a person with experience would fit the council’s needs best.
Anderson said Johnson brings experience in law enforcement, rebutting Sutherland’s claim that Schuler would be the best of the five candidates to help council negotiate a new contract with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He acknowledged Schuler’s vast experience, but said he feels the city “needs to go forward, not go backward with the city.”
“We need new people on this council. We don’t need to go down memory lane. We do have a lot of big decisions to make. We need a fresh set of eyes, not the same ol’, same ol’,” Anderson said.
Barnard and Sutherland both took exception to the dismissal of Schuler as a potential councilwoman.
Gray, who has also served more than 20 years on the council, said she looks forward to fresh ideas.
Johnson retired as colonel from the Florida Department of Correction. In her letter of interest, she said one of the most gratifying accomplishments of her career was utilizing trained inmate workers to make many beautification improvements within the city. She served as chairperson for the Southside CRA and worked with a team of residents to establish the veterans garden in the south portion of the city.
Currently, Johnson works part time with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as the reintegration specialist working to reduce inmate recidivism. She is also the HCSO community affairs coordinator.
In attendance Monday night, Johnson vowed to the City Council that she “will work hard for the city and will always make sure do the right thing.”
Johnson will be sworn in to office at the next council meeting on Feb. 22.
Although not selected, Dallas and Garcia each said they would plan to run for office in November.